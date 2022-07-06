Moneda USA Inc. Buys Shares of 77,697 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Moneda USA Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000. Ternium comprises 3.2% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ternium by 33.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 10.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.2% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. 4,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,080. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

