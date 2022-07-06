Moneda USA Inc. Makes New $29.81 Million Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,014,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,809,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 26.6% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after buying an additional 14,283,216 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $83,285,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 675,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,548,656. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $1.2984 dividend. This represents a yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

