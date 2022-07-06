Monero Classic Price Hits $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 92.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $566,644.74 and approximately $1,445.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00619231 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

