Morgan Stanley Boosts Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target to GBX 645

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 618 ($7.48) to GBX 645 ($7.81) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCBFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.39) to GBX 620 ($7.51) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.57) to GBX 510 ($6.18) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 6,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,056. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

