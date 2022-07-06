Morgan Stanley Boosts Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target to GBX 645

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFFGet Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 618 ($7.48) to GBX 645 ($7.81) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCBFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.39) to GBX 620 ($7.51) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.57) to GBX 510 ($6.18) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 6,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,056. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

