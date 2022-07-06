Morgan Stanley Cuts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $78.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MET. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NYSE MET opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

