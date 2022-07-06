Morgan Stanley Trims Ternium (NYSE:TX) Target Price to $39.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

TX stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

