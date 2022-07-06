MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,547,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

