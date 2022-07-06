Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $753,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 758,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,855 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

