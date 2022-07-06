MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $74.02 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after acquiring an additional 368,106 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

