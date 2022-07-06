MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSM. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $74.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.55. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,553,000 after purchasing an additional 368,106 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

