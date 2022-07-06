Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €245.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) received a €245.00 ($255.21) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MUV2. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($337.50) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($317.71) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($307.29) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of MUV2 stock traded down €14.80 ($15.42) on Wednesday, hitting €216.10 ($225.10). The stock had a trading volume of 587,536 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €223.99 and its 200-day moving average is €243.06. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a 52-week high of €198.95 ($207.24).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

