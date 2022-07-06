MXC (MXC) Price Hits $0.0783 on Top Exchanges

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. MXC has a market cap of $206.92 million and $8.65 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00303030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002335 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.84 or 0.01889761 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005284 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.