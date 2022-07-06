My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.14

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $464,373.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,108.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,124.81 or 0.10328823 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00136174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002243 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 900.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016208 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,183,340 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

