National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 24.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.98 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

