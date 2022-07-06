Navcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $9.57 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $555,011.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000846 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002233 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,842,701 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

