Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NMM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. 571,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,298. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $619.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. Analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

