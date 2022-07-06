Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.48

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 7200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $610.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

