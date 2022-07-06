Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 10.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.67. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 9.30 and a 1 year high of 20.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at $643,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $777,000.

