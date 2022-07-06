Neutrino USD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.16 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004837 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $758.42 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,112% against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.15 or 0.10380375 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00137549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 696.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 767,374,161 coins and its circulating supply is 767,373,557 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.