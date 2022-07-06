New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 7%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.18. 6,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,167,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $13,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,459,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,781,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

