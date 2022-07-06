Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $18,591,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. 86,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,154. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

