Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.40 Per Share

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NFC opened at GBX 912 ($11.04) on Wednesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of GBX 820.22 ($9.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,476 ($17.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24. The company has a market capitalization of £895.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,098.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,186.77.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.38) to GBX 1,700 ($20.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

