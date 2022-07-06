NEXT plc Plans Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.746 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. NEXT has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $58.19.
About NEXT (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXT (NXGPY)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.