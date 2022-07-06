NEXT plc Plans Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.746 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. NEXT has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $58.19.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

