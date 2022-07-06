NFTX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128,644.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $31.10 or 0.00153624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $128,644.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 412,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

