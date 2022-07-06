NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Purchases 22,500 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,542,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,000.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,289 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $46,258.92.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 51,200 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $119,296.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 2,800 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $6,552.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 106,621 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $249,493.14.

On Thursday, April 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 69,495 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $191,111.25.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 274,619 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $714,009.40.

NASDAQ NNBR remained flat at $$2.37 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.37. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NN by 49.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NN by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NN by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NN by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,524,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About NN (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

