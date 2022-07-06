Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOAH. Bank of America decreased their price target on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE NOAH opened at $20.69 on Friday. Noah has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Noah will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 205.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 141.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Noah by 25.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth $240,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

