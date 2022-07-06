Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) is Tufton Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $219.31 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average of $261.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

