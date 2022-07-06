Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.33. Northern Trust has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

