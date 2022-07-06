Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179,209 shares during the period. Novanta makes up approximately 3.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.93% of Novanta worth $199,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Novanta by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

