Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

NVO stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.42. 18,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $84.55 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

