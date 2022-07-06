Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $6.40

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $7.68. Novonix shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 54.10 and a quick ratio of 53.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Get Novonix alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.