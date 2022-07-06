NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Update

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 115,657 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $77,490.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,743,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,093.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Javitt purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRXP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 1,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,670. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.