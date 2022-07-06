NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $18.32 million and $13.71 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 883.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.32 or 0.09856830 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00132435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00097693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016349 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

