Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

JQC opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 952,667 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 103.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 779,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 395,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 126.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 272,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

