Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NIQ opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,116 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

