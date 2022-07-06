Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:JMM opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.