Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NMI opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

In other Nuveen Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $92,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

