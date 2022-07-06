Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:NIM opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.36% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

