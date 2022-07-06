Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.80

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$43.80 and last traded at C$43.81, with a volume of 129112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price target on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 65.99.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

