NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of NV5 Global worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $141.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,109,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NV5 Global (Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.