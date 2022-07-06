NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $492,516,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $145.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

