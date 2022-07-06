NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.25. 31,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.74.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

