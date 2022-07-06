O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.55.

NYSE OI traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,753. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

