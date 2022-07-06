OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.0435 on Major Exchanges

OAX (OAX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, OAX has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $19,683.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

