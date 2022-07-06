Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $1.05 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00138014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00871510 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 678.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

