Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 27.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,663.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 3,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -178.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

