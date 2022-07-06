OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Trading Down 1.5%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.02. 70,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 61,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.39%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 372.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 3,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

