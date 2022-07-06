OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Trading Down 1.5%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.02. 70,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 61,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.39%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 372.89%.
OFS Credit Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCCI)
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
