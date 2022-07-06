Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $16.22

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $16.90. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 274 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 602,571 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 573,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 403,405 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.