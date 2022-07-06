One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OEPW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 145,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,116. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 23.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.