OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $243,438.85 and approximately $52,055.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.71 or 0.10397139 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00138171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 667.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

